San Diego Gulls Sign Defensemen Nick Wolff and Luka Profaca to Standard Player Contracts

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed defensemen Nick Wolff and Luka Profaca to one-year standard player contracts (SPCs) through the 2023-24 AHL season.

Wolff, 26 (7/21/96), appeared in 91 career AHL games with the Providence Bruins from 2021-23. The 6-5, 229-pound defenseman skated in a career-high 35 games with the Bruins last season, recording 1-3=4 points with a +4 rating and 61 penalty minutes (PIM). He appeared in four Calder Cup Playoff games with Providence in 2022 and 2023, scoring a goal and adding two PIM.

The Eagan, Minn. native spent four years with the NCAA's University of Minnesota-Duluth from 2016-20, serving as captain in his senior season. The blueliner won the NCAA Championship in 2018 and 2019 and captured the NCHC title in 2017 and 2019. In four seasons with the Bulldogs, Wolff collected 14-39=53 points with a +59 rating and 233 PIM. He also spent three seasons with Des Moines Buccaneers of the USHL from 2013-2016, posting 3-21=24 points with 232 PIM in 116 career games.

Profaca, 21 (3/30/02), recorded 1-4=5 points with 45 PIM in 47 games with San Diego last season. The defenseman scored his first professional goal - and his first power-play tally - on Nov. 13 at Ontario and collected his first professional assist on Nov. 18 vs. Grand Rapids.

The blueliner scored 5-20=25 points with a +10 rating and 55 penalty minutes (PIM) in 65 games with the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) in 2021-22, setting career highs in all categories. The 6-2, 197-pound blueliner also appeared in five postseason contests with the Storm. A native of Mississauga, Ontario, Profaca collected 5-35@ points with a +9 rating and 81 penalty minutes (PIM) in 127 career OHL games with Guelph from 2018-22. He spent the majority of the 2018-19 season with the Brampton Bombers of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL), earning 2-18 points in 41 games and All-Rookie Team honors.

