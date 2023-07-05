New York Islanders Sign Gauthier, Kuhlman, Pinho

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The New York Islanders have signed forward Julien Gauthier to a two-year contract and forwards Karson Kuhlman and Brian Pinho to one-year, two-way contracts.

Gauthier, 26, scored 14 points (nine goals, five assists) in 57 games last season with the New York Rangers and Ottawa Senators. The Pointe-aux-Trembles, QC native recorded NHL career highs in games, goals and points during his fourth professional season. Selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round (#21 overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Gauthier has scored 32 points (14 goals, 18 assists) in 153 games with Carolina, the Rangers and Ottawa. He also appeared in three Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Rangers in 2020. Gauthier totaled 105 points (71 goals, 34 assists) in 188 American Hockey League games with the Charlotte Checkers and Hartford Wolf Pack, and added 10 points (six goals, four assists) in 25 Calder Cup Playoff games with Charlotte.

Prior to his professional career, Gauthier played four seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) with the Val-d'Or Foreurs and the Saint John Sea Dogs. On the international stage, he played for Team Canada at the 2016 and 2017 World Junior Championships.

Kuhlman, 27, has played in 147 NHL games with the Boston Bruins, Seattle Kraken and Winnipeg Jets, scoring 12 goals and 18 assists for 30 points. He was a member of the Providence Bruins for four seasons, scoring 39 points (19 goals, 20 assists) in 74 career games.

Kuhlman played four years at Minnesota Duluth, scoring 80 points in 146 games and served as the team captain his senior year and alternate captain his junior year. The Esko, Minn. native played in every game for the Bulldogs from the 2014-15 season to the 2017-18 season. Prior to his time at Minnesota Duluth, he played for the Dubuque Fighting Saints (USHL), winning the Clark Cup Championship in 2013.

Pinho, 28, was a member of the Utica Comets last season, scoring 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists) in 53 games. The Beverly, Mass. native was selected by the Washington Capitals in the sixth round (174th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft and played throughout the club's system from 2018 through 2022, including two games for the Capitals during the 2020-21 season. Pinho played four seasons with the Hershey Bears, scoring 40 goals, 38 assists for 78 points in 177 games. He also played in 14 Calder Cup Playoff games with Utica and Hershey, scoring five points (three goals, two assists).

Prior to turning pro, Pinho played four seasons with the Providence Friars (Hockey East), scoring 115 points (39 goals, 76 assists).

