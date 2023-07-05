Iowa Wild Hires Ben Simon and Patrick Dwyer as Assistant Coaches

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild General Manager Mike Murray today announced that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has hired Ben Simon and Patrick Dwyer as assistant coaches.

"We are very excited to add Ben and Patrick to our staff, said Brett McLean, Head Coach of the Iowa Wild. "Both coaches bring sharp hockey minds to our team. Their extensive playing and coaching experience, which includes winning Calder Cups, will help our prospects immensely."

Simon, 45, spent the previous eight seasons with the Grand Rapids Griffins. He served as an assistant coach for Grand Rapids from 2015-18 and won a Calder Cup in 2017 before being promoted to head coach for the 2018-19 season. Simon also served as the assistant coach of the Toronto Marlies (2014-15), head coach of the Cincinnati Cyclones (2013-14), and assistant coach of the Rockford IceHogs (2011-13).

During his playing career, Simon skated in 81 NHL games and totaled four points (3-1=4) with the Atlanta Thrashers and Columbus Blue Jackets. The Shaker Heights, Ohio native also added 188 points (78-110=188) in 481 AHL games with the Chicago Wolves, Milwaukee Admirals, Syracuse Crunch, Grand Rapids Griffins, and Toronto Marlies. Simon won a Calder Cup with the Chicago Wolves in 2002 and a Turner Cup in the IHL with the Orlando Solar Bears in 2001. Prior to his professional career, Simon played four seasons of college hockey at the University of Notre Dame, where he totaled 130 points (44-86=130) through 144 games and served as captain during his senior season.

"It is a promising time in both Minnesota and Iowa, and I am excited about this new opportunity," Simon said. "I am looking forward to joining the staff and working with Brett as he starts his head coaching career."

Dwyer, 40, began his coaching career in 2019-20 as an assistant coach with the Charlotte Checkers. He served as an assistant coach for the Chicago Wolves from 2020-23 and was a member of the Calder Cup-winning team in 2021-22.

As a player, Dwyer totaled 93 points (42-51") in 416 NHL games with the Carolina Hurricanes from 2008-2015. The Great Falls, Mont. native also added 196 points (94-102=196) across 345 AHL games with the Chicago Wolves, Albany River Rats, and Charlotte Checkers. Dwyer also spent three seasons of hockey overseas; he played for MODO Hockey in the SHL (2015-16), SønderjyskE in Denmark (2017-18), and the Belfast Giants in the EIHL (2018-19). Prior to his professional career, Dwyer played four seasons at Western Michigan University, where he served as captain during his senior year.

"I am excited to join the Wild organization and looking forward to the 2023-24 season," Dwyer said. "Based on my previous experiences as a visiting player and coach, I anticipate that Des Moines will be a fantastic place for my family and me."

