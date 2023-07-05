Panthers Agree to Terms with Rasmus Asplund
July 5, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Panthers added another forward to the mix on Wednesday, agreeing to terms with Rasmus Asplund on a one-year, two-way contract.
The 25-year-old Swede split his time last season between Buffalo and Nashville, totaling eight points (2g, 6a) in 46 games along the way.
Asplund - a second-round pick by Buffalo in 2016 - has logged 49 points (18g, 31a) in 183 career NHL games for the Sabres and Predators. At the AHL level, Asplund has 62 points (13g, 49a) in 111 games for Rochester - most recently in a three-game stint in 2020-21.
Prior to coming to North America, Asplund spent four seasons in Sweden's top league with Farjestads BK Karistad, notching 62 points (20g, 42a) in 170 games.
