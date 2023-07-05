Panthers Agree to Terms with Rasmus Asplund

July 5, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Panthers added another forward to the mix on Wednesday, agreeing to terms with Rasmus Asplund on a one-year, two-way contract.

The 25-year-old Swede split his time last season between Buffalo and Nashville, totaling eight points (2g, 6a) in 46 games along the way.

Asplund - a second-round pick by Buffalo in 2016 - has logged 49 points (18g, 31a) in 183 career NHL games for the Sabres and Predators. At the AHL level, Asplund has 62 points (13g, 49a) in 111 games for Rochester - most recently in a three-game stint in 2020-21.

Prior to coming to North America, Asplund spent four seasons in Sweden's top league with Farjestads BK Karistad, notching 62 points (20g, 42a) in 170 games.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.