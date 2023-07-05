Wranglers Sign Multiple Players

The Calgary Wranglers announced today the re-signing of forward Alex Gallant, and the signing of goaltenders Connor Murphy and Matt Radomsky, forward Mark Duarte, and defenceman Jarrod Gourley.

ALEX GALLANT - FORWARD

Alex Gallant skated in his 300th career AHL game this past season. In 46 contests with the Wranglers in 2022-23, he recorded 6 points while accumulating 114 penalty minutes. The Summerside, PEI native is entering his 13th season of professional hockey with 944 career AHL penalty minutes. He has signed an AHL standard player contract.

BORN: Summerside, PEI DATE: Dec. 8, 1992

HEIGHT: 6'0â³ WEIGHT: 185 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

MATT RADOMSKY - GOALTENDER

Radomsky played 34 games for the University of Alaska-Fairbanks last season, recording a 2.05 GAA, a .916 Sv%, and sported a 22-10-2 record. The Winnipeg, MN native's 22 wins were tied for the sixth-most among all NCAA goaltenders throughout the 2022-23 campaign. He has signed an AHL standard player contract.

BORN: Winnipeg, MB DATE: Jun. 21, 1999

HEIGHT: 6'2â³ WEIGHT: 192 lbs.

CATCHES: Left

CONNOR MURPHY - GOALTENDER

Connor Murphy backstopped Union College in 31 contests during the 2022-23 campaign, going 12-17-1 with a 3.34 GAA. The 24-year-old finished off his college career with 91 games played in the NCAA split between Union College and Northeastern University. He has signed an AHL standard player contract.

BORN: Hudson Falls, NY DATE: Sep. 1, 1998

HEIGHT: 6'4â³ WEIGHT: 201 lbs.

CATCHES: Left

MARK DUARTE - RIGHT WING

Mark Duarte completed his final season in the OHL last year with 48 points from 20 goals and 28 assists in 65 games for the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds. He also played two seasons with the Hamilton Bulldogs and was a member of the OHL championship team in 2022. He joined the Wranglers on an ATO during last year's Calder Cup Playoffs but did not see any game action. He has signed an AHL standard player contract.

BORN: Hamilton, ON DATE: Sept. 27, 2002

HEIGHT: 6'2â³ WEIGHT: 195 lbs.

SHOOTS: Right

JARROD GOURLEY - DEFENCE

Jarrod Gourley joins the Wranglers following his first two seasons of pro split between the Utica Comets (AHL) and the Adirondack Thunder (ECHL). The Calgary native played three years at Arizona State University and one year at the University of Connecticut. A product of the Bow Valley Minor Hockey Association, he also played in the AJHL with the Brooks Bandits and Spruce Grove Saints. He has signed an AHL/ECHL two-way contract.

BORN: Calgary, AB DATE: Dec. 8, 1992

HEIGHT: 6'2â³ WEIGHT: 212 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

