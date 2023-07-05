Canucks Sign Loewen to Two-Year AHL Contract

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. - Abbotsford Canucks General Manager, Ryan Johnson, announced today that the club has signed forward Jermaine Loewen to a two-year contract through the end of the 2024-25 AHL season.

Loewen, 25, spent the entirety of the 2022-23 season with the Vegas Golden Knights' AHL affiliate Henderson Silver Knights, leading the team with 84 penalty minutes over 51 games played.

The 6-4, 234-pound winger has skated in 148 career AHL regular season games between Henderson and Chicago, recording 22 points (nine goals, 13 assists) and registering 285 penalty minutes. Loewen also played five seasons for the Western Hockey League's Kamloops Blazers, where he spent the entirety of his junior career and served as captain in 2018-19 during his overage campaign.

Born in Mandeville, Jamaica, Loewen became the first Jamaican-born player to be selected in an NHL Entry Draft when he was taken by the Dallas Stars as a seventh-round pick (199th overall) in 2018. Loewen began to play minor hockey at the age of 10 in his hometown of Arborg, Manitoba, just 11 years before earning his first professional contract with Chicago (AHL) in 2019.

