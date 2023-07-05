Silver Knights Sign Forward Adam Cracknell

HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, July 5, that the team has agreed to terms with veteran forward Adam Cracknell on a one-year AHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Cracknell, 37, is preparing for his 18th full professional season. A ninth-round draft pick (279th overall) of the Calgary Flames in 2004, Cracknell served as captain with the Tucson Roadrunners last season, totaling 21 goals and 53 points in 64 AHL games.

The Prince Albert, Saskatchewan native has played for 21 different professional teams in his career across the NHL, AHL, ECHL, KHL, and in Denmark. He began his career playing his first two full professional seasons with the ECHL's Las Vegas Wranglers, tallying 37 goals and 81 points in 92 games with Vegas.

In 2007-08, Cracknell ranked second on the Wranglers roster with 29 goals and tied for second on the team with 59 points in 61 games.

Cracknell has appeared in 691 career AHL games with Tucson, the Bakersfield Condors, San Diego Gulls, Toronto Marlies, Laval Rocket, Hartford Wolf Pack, Chicago Wolves, Springfield Falcons, Peoria Rivermen, Quad City Flames, and Omaha Ak-Sar-Ben Knights, totaling 197 goals and 439 points.

Silver Knights Head Coach Ryan Craig was a teammate of Cracknell's with the 2014-15 Springfield Falcons, for whom Craig served as captain.

In 210 NHL games with the Anaheim Ducks, New York Rangers, Dallas Stars, Edmonton Oilers, Vancouver Canucks, Columbus Blue Jackets, and St. Louis Blues, Cracknell has tallied 21 goals and 43 points.

Overall, Cracknell has appeared in 1,062 professional games in North America and Europe.

Internationally, Cracknell represented Canada at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, notching one assist in five games.

- Appeared in 64 AHL games last season with Tucson, totaling 21 goals and 53 points

- Served as captain with Tucson during 2022-23 season

- Has played in 691 career AHL games, tallying 197 goals and 439 points

- Has appeared in 210 career NHL games, totaling 21 goals and 43 points

- Represented Canada at 2022 Winter Olympics

- Played for ECHL's Las Vegas Wranglers from 2006-08

- Drafted in ninth round (279th overall) of 2004 NHL Draft by Calgary

- Played in 283 WHL games from 2002-06 with Kootenay

- Named to 2006 WHL (West) Second All-Star Team

