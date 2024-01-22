Moose Recall Milic from Norfolk

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team recalled goaltender Thomas Milic from the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals.

Thomas Milic

Goaltender

Born April 14, 2003 - New Westminster, B.C.

Height 6.00 - Weight 179 - Catches L

Milic, 20, has appeared in four games for the Moose and posted a 1-1-0 record along with a 3.74 goals-against average and a .877 save percentage. The netminder recorded his first AHL victory on Nov. 17/23 in Belleville on the strength of 26 stops. In 18 games for Norfolk, Milic owns an 11-3-3 record along with a 2.45 goals-against average, .908 save percentage and two shutouts. Milic was named the ECHL Goaltender of the Week from Oct. 23-29 and participated in the 2024 ECHL All-Star Game. Internationally, the netminder represented Canada at the 2023 Spengler Cup.

Milic was a fifth round selection, 151st overall, of the Winnipeg Jets in the 2023 NHL Draft.

The Moose take on the Chicago Wolves twice this week at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday, Jan. 23 and Wednesday, Jan. 24. Puck drop for both contests is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.

Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

