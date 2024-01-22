Texas Comes up Short in Iowa for Sixth Straight Defeat

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, dropped a sixth game in a row on Monday night in a 3-2 loss to the Iowa Wild at Wells Fargo Arena.

Iowa struck first 3:39 into the opening period when Adam Beckman fired a shot through traffic past Matt Murray and into the top-right corner on a power play. The Wild carried the 1-0 advantage into the first intermission after outshooting the Stars, 12-9.

After a scoreless second period, Matej Blumel floated a one-timer past Zane McIntyre from the right point on a power play to tie the game 2:07 into the third period. Iowa reclaimed a 2-1 lead when Michael Milne batted a rebound out of the air to beat Murray at 9:22. Then at the 10:21 mark, Logan Stankoven deflected a shot fired to the net by Christian Kyrou and cleaned up the ensuing rebound to tie the game, 2-2. Steven Fogarty put the Wild back on top 3-2 by scoring a power-play goal with 5:32 left in regulation after he pounced on a backdoor saucer pass from Nic Petan. The Wild hung on the rest of the way to win 3-2 and hand the Stars their sixth straight loss in regulation.

Earning the win in goal for Iowa, McIntyre improved to 3-9-3 on the campaign after making 28 saves on 30 shots. Murray came down with the loss to fall to 8-7-1 on the season after making 29 stops.

The Stars take on the Wild again on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. to close out the two-game series at Wells Fargo Arena.

