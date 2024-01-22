Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Texas Stars

Iowa Wild (13-21-1-2; 29 pts.) vs. Texas Stars (19-13-2-1; 41 pts.)

The Iowa Wild return to Wells Fargo Arena on Monday at 7 p.m. to begin a four-game homestand with a matchup against the Texas Stars.

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 27-34-8-3 (12-20-3-2 at Wells Fargo Arena, 15-14-5-1 at Texas)

LAST TIME: Iowa earned a 4-2 win over Texas at Wells Fargo Arena on Nov. 4 to split a weekend series... Jake Lucchini, Steven Fogarty, Adam Beckman, and Greg Meireles scored for the Wild... Jesper Wallstedt turned aside 27-of-29 shots in the win

2022-23: Iowa went 2-3-2-1 against Texas in 2022-23... The Wild earned points in each of the final four meetings... Nic Petan led Iowa with eight points (4-4=8) in six games... Sammy Walker led Wild skaters with five goals against the Stars... Jesper Wallstedt went 2-1-1 against Texas with a 2.49 GAA

TEAM NOTES

ALL-TIME LEADER: Mason Shaw returned to Iowa's lineup on Saturday at Rockford... Shaw ranks fourth in Iowa Wild history with 22 points (6-16=22) all-time against Texas... Shaw ranks third all-time in assists against the Stars

BREAKING THE ICE: Three of Iowa's last four games have featured a scoreless first period... 10 of the Wild's 37 games have been scoreless through the opening 20 minutes... Iowa has scored the game's first goal once in the last 13 contests

INDIVIDUAL CONTRIBUTORS: Iowa had a single player score a goal for the sixth time in the last seven games on Saturday... The Wild have had one or two goal scorers in each of the last 10 games... Iowa has played 24 games in which one or two players scored its goals

OPPONENT CHECK

Texas enters Monday's matchup having lost five consecutive games

The Stars have given up 22 goals over that span and scored 12 times

Texas has allowed five goals in three of the last five games

Prior to Iowa's Nov. 4 win over Texas, the Stars had won 10 consecutive games at Wells Fargo Arena

Antonio Stranges enters Monday riding a three-game point streak (2-1=3)

Logan Stankoven (17-27=44) and Mavrik Bourque (15-28=43) rank first and second in the AHL in points

Stankoven leads the league's rookies in scoring by 12 points

Texas ranks last in the league in penalty minutes with just 337 this season, 33 behind the next closest team (Bakersfield)

Iowa ranks fourth in the AHL in PIM (570)

