Penguins Reassign Jordan Frasca to Wheeling

January 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that the Pittsburgh Penguins have reassigned forward Jordan Frasca from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Frasca skated in three games for the Penguins this season in November, registering no points. Over the past two seasons, the 22-year-old has appeared in 11 games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

A second-year pro, Frasca currently has the fourth-most assists (15) and fifth-most points (24) on the Nailers this season. In 61 career games with Wheeling, Frasca has 16 goals and 20 assists for 26 points.

An undrafted free agent signed by Pittsburgh in the spring of 2022, Frasca was a standout during his final season of junior hockey with the Kingston Frontenacs. In that 2021-22 campaign, the native of Caledon, Ontario notched 42 goals, good for second on the team, and 87 points.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will host the Hartford Wolf Pack for its next game on Wednesday, Jan. 24. Game time between the Penguins and Wolf Pack is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 25th season of hockey are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.