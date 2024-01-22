Belleville Sens Work Through Physical Week of North Division Rivalry Games

BELLEVILLE, ON -Another week of divisional matchups is in the books for the Belleville Senators, after visits to Utica and Laval last week, and a home contest with the rival Rocket. Get caught up on all the action, before the Club hits the road for a five-game road trip to finish the month.

LAST TWO WEEKS' RESULTS:

Wednesday January 17, 2024: Belleville Senators - 3 @ Utica Comets - 4

In the words of Head Coach Dave Bell, the Belleville Sens "were the better team" for most of the game in Utica, but saw a comeback effort fall short against the Comets. Kyle Betts, Dillon Heatherington and Egor Sokolov all scored from the Sens, while Kevin Mandolese and Leevi Merilainen split the duties in the net.

Friday January 19, 2024: Belleville Senators - 2 @ Laval Rocket - 5

The Belleville Senators kicked off their home-and-home series with the Laval Rocket in a heavy-hitting and physical affair at Place Bell, that ended in a 5-2 loss. Tyler Kleven and Jacob Larsson each scored for Belleville, with Leevi Merilainen making 30 saves on 34 shots against.

Saturday January 20, 2024: Belleville Senators - 2 vs Laval Rocket - 3

The Belleville Sens hosted the Laval Rocket in another physical North Division battle but again, couldn't get the advantage on their rivals from Quebec, dropping a 3-2 decision. Belleville goals were scored by Lassi Thomson and Matthew Higmore, while Kevin Mandolese made 29 saves.

NORTH DIVISION STANDINGS (NHL AFFILIATE):

Standings, stats and transactions as of Jan.22/24

STATISTICAL LEADERS:

Points: #13 Egor Sokolov - 25

Goals: #13 Egor Sokolov - 12

Assists: #21 Maxence Guenette - 18

Power-Play Goals: #13 Egor Sokolov - 7

Shorthanded Goals: #9 Angus Crookshank, #10 Zack Ostapchuk, #22 Garrett Pilon - 1

Plus/Minus: #25 Tyler Kleven - +6

GAA: #40 Mads Sogaard - 2.48

SV%: #40 Mads Sogaard - .920

TRANSACTIONS

January 16, 2024

F Tarun Fizer - Recalled from loan to Allen (ECHL)

UPCOMING GAMES:

Wednesday January 24, 2024 @ Milwaukee Admirals (Nashville Predators) - 8:00 p.m. ET

Friday January 26, 2024 @ Grand Rapids Griffins (Detroit Red Wings) - 7:00 p.m. ET

Saturday January 27, 2024 @ Grand Rapid Griffins (Detroit Red Wings) - 7:00 p.m. ET

TICKET INFO:

Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games for the remainder of the 2023-24 season are now on sale online, via Ticketmaster or the Belleville Sens Ticket Hub, by visiting the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com. Box Office hours are available.

Fans looking to buy second half tickets can secure those seats now, by purchasing season seat memberships, flex packs, group experiences or Business Elite memberships.

