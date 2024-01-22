Wolf Pack Complete Pair of Transactions

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned defenseman Matthew Robertson to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Additionally, Rangers Assistant General Manager and Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has recalled forward Cristiano DiGiacinto from loan to the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones.

Robertson, 22, has scored 13 points (2 g, 11 a) in 32 games with the Wolf Pack this season. He is in his third season with the club. Over his three seasons with the Wolf Pack, Robertson has appeared in 154 games and recorded 47 points (8 g, 39 a).

The native of Edmonton, AB, has yet to make his NHL debut.

Robertson was selected in the second round, 49th overall, of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by the Rangers.

DiGiacinto, 28, has appeared in six games with the Wolf Pack this season. He has recorded one goal, notching the game-winning tally in the Wolf Pack's 3-2 victory over the Bridgeport Islanders on December 30th at the XL Center.

This is DiGiacinto's third season with the Wolf Pack. During that time, he has appeared in 89 games and scored 26 points (10 g, 16 a).

The native of Hamilton, ON, has also appeared in 21 games with the Cyclones this season, scoring 16 points (5 g, 11 a).

The Wolf Pack continue their four-game road trip on Wednesday night when they visit the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. and coverage is available on AHLTV and Mixlr starting at 6:50 p.m.

The Pack is next back at the XL Center on Wednesday, January 31st when they welcome the Charlotte Checkers to town for the first time this season. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. and tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

