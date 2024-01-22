IceHogs Weekly: Busy Week Ahead for Hogs, Including Home Date on Saturday

Three games lay ahead for the IceHogs this week. The Hogs hit the road to challenge the Grand Rapids Griffins and Milwaukee Admirals before returning to the BMO Center on Saturday to face the Manitoba Moose.

Get caught up with everything IceHogs in the latest edition of IceHogs Weekly! The IceHogs' weekly newsletter is packed with everything you need to know about the week ahead.

4-1 Loss vs. Chicago

4-1 Win vs. Iowa

Wednesday, Jan. 24 at Grand Rapids

Friday, Jan. 26 at Milwaukee

Saturday, Jan. 27 vs. Manitoba

Meijer Family Pack Day presented by WTVO 17, FOX 39, and B103

Numbers to Know

Rockford has scored three power-play goals in its last two games, including two on Saturday.

Rookie Ryder Rolston scored his eighth goal of the season on Saturday against Iowa.

Brett Seney leads the IceHogs with 11 goals on the season.

UPCOMING HOME GAMES

Jan. 30 - Fiesta Tuesday

Enjoy $2 tacos with $5 margarita and craft beer specials on Fiesta Tuesdays at the BMO Center with media partner Q98.5!

Tickets to game on Jan. 30 vs Manitoba

Feb. 2 - Hockey Is For Everyone Night & $2 Beer Friday

Hockey Is For Everyone Night will be a night of inclusivity when the IceHogs take on the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, Feb. 2! It's also our next $2 Beer Friday with $2 Bud Light, Budweiser, and Busch Light cans available at most concession stands through the second intermission.

Tickets to game on Feb. 2 vs Grand Rapids

Hog Talk: Episode 8 - Luke Philp

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Blackhawks forward Luke Philp is currently recovering from Achilles surgery, and he joined the Hog Talk Podcast to talk about his recovery, is career season with the Hogs in 2022-23, and more.

The IceHogs are 4-2-0-0 in January and have won four of their last five games.

David Gust leads the team with 30 points (10G, 20A) in 32 games.

Brett Seney leads the team with 11 goals and seven power-play goals.

David Gust has points in five straight games (1G, 6A).

Anders Bjork has points in his last three games (1G, 2A) and also has points in four of his last five contests (3G, 2A).

The IceHogs are fourth in the Central Division at 16-15-3-1 and 36 points. Rockford is one point behind third-place Grand Rapids.

Rockford is 3-1-0-0 against Grand Rapids this season and has shut out the Griffins twice. The Hogs have a chance to leapfrog the Griffins in the standings on Wednesday with a regulation win.

Goaltender Drew Commesso has won his last two starts and has stopped 43 of 45 shots across his last two games. Commesso is now 8-8-2-0 on the season with a 2.82 goals-against average and an .897 save percentage.

The Hogs have now scored three power-play goals through their last two games, including two in the third period on Saturday against Iowa.

Rockford's penalty kill has allowed just two power-play goals in the last seven contests. The Hogs were 5-for-5 on the kill on Saturday.

These players will hit the following milestones on their next appearance:

David Gust - 350th AHL game

Brett Seney - 350th pro game

Austin Strand - 250th pro game

Player Profile

# 59 Austin Strand (D)

Strand, 26, joined the IceHogs after a trade from the Chicago Wolves on Dec. 11. Since arriving in the Stateline, Strand has recorded three points (1G, 2A) in 14 games to go along with 13 penalty minutes and a +1 rating. The Calgary, Alberta native has appeared in 26 NHL games with the Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks over the course of his career.

Images from this story

