Monsters Recall Goaltender Pavel Cajan from ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings

January 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that Cleveland recalled goaltender Pavel Cajan from the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings and the Monsters released net-minder Hunter Vorva from his professional tryout (PTO) contract. In 11 appearances for Cleveland this season, Cajan went 4-4-1 with a 3.55 goals-against average (GAA) and .884 save percentage (S%) and added a 1-0-1 record in two appearances for Kalamazoo with a 2.00 GAA and .930 S%. Vorva went 4-5-0 with two shutouts, a 2.86 GAA and .905 S% in ten appearances for Kalamazoo.

A 6'2", 176 lb. left-catching native of Pribam, Czechia, Cajan, 21, went 12-14-3 with a 3.55 GAA and .880 S% in 33 career AHL appearances, all for Cleveland, spanning parts of two seasons from 2022-24. In 14 career ECHL appearances for Kalamazoo spanning parts of two seasons from 2022-24, Cajan went 7-6-1 with a 2.29 GAA and .932 S%. Prior to his professional career, Cajan went 21-18-4 with a 3.61 GAA and .901 S% in 44 OHL appearances for the Kitchener Rangers in 2021-22 and represented Czechia at the 2021-22 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship.

A 5'11", 165 lb. left-catching native of Kalamazoo, MI, Vorva, 28, posted a record of 17-14-2 with three shutouts, a 2.67 GAA and .916 S% in 38 career ECHL appearances for Kalamazoo spanning parts of two seasons from 2022-24. In 35 career SPHL appearances for the Huntsville Havoc spanning parts of two seasons from 2021-23, Vorva supplied a record of 22-10-2 with three shutouts, a 2.15 GAA and .928 S%. In 2021-22, Vorva was named to the SPHL's First All-Star Team and collected SPHL Goaltender of the Year honors.

