Gulls Fall to Abbotsford, 5-2

January 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls fell to the Abbotsford Canucks 5-2 Sunday evening at Abbotsford Centre. San Diego's overall record now stands at 12-17-6-0.

Glenn Gawdin extended his point streak to a season-high five games (4-1=5) with his team-leading 12th goal of the season.

Drew Helleson scored his second goal of the season at 19:30 in the second period.

Trevor Carrick recorded his team-leading 20th assist of the season. He ranks tied for sixth among AHL defenseman in helpers.

Nathan Gaucher picked up an assist for the second straight game, giving him nine this season.

Sasha Pastujov earned his fourth assist of the season, his first point since returning from an 18-game absence due to injury.

Andrew Agozzino tallied an assist to extend his team lead in points (8-19').

Alex Stalock stopped 33-of-37 shots.

The San Diego Gulls will return to Pechanga Arena San Diego for the third straight game against Abbotsford on Tuesday night (7 p.m. PST; TV: AHLTV; RADIO: Gulls Audio Network).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Center Andrew Agozzino

On the difference between Saturday's game and today's game:

I think we were just kind of slow everywhere. They came up with a good response after losing last night. They carried the play more so as opposed to last night us carrying the play.

On pulling the goalie early in the third period:

I think we've been a good six on five team majority of the year, and we're probably using it a little too much when it comes down to it. Cut it to two there to give us another chance and then unfortunately with the goalie out, they got the insurance goal.

On the penalty kill:

A few weeks ago, we had a kind of a reset and sat down and looked at what we're doing well, what we need to improve on the kill. And I think since then, we've taken a little more ownership, a little more pride and I think it's been a big help for us as of late.

On Alex Stalock keeping them in the game:

He's continuing to do that. It's unfortunate that we can't give him the support he needs because it feels like every time he's in the net, he's making 30 plus, 40 saves and we're leaving him out to dry. It's tough to do that for such a big voice in our room and a big part of our group. It's unfortunate we do that to him again.

On Tuesday's rematch with Abbotsford:

It'll be nice to get back home. It's a quick turnaround still. You treat it like a mini-series and if you can get four out of six from them, I think that's a good set.

Assistant coach Jason Clarke

On tonight's loss to Abbotsford:

It seemed like they were on their toes a lot more. We took advantage of them early in the game on Saturday. They responded really well early in the game and they just took a lot of time to space away from us very, very early. We just couldn't seem to recover from it. So, it's a little disappointing to be honest with you, but that's the way it goes sometimes. And we got two of four points over the weekend. We head back to San Diego, and we have the same opponent again, so should be a different story on Tuesday.

On the penalty kill:

We've been much more attentive to the small details and also you got to give your hat off to our goaltending. Your goalies got to be your best penalty killer and our goaltending has been outstanding over the last couple of games on the penalty kill. You really got to praise that when it's going well, but the attention to detail on the small parts has definitely been the key to our success.

On Alex Stalock:

Alex battles every game. He's just a consummate professional and works real hard at his game. It's disappointing to see a guy that works that hard all the time for us to have that kind of effort when he's in the net. It's a little disappointed to be honest with you but he's just a great person to be around and his work ethic in tonight and in his battle through traffic and second and third chances was unbelievable tonight. Just a good performance from him and not such a great performance from the other guys.

On Tuesday's rematch with Abbotsford:

Absolutely. Anytime you play a game like the way we played tonight, I think the big difference was one team played one way on Saturday and one team played one way on Sunday so it will be the rubber match as I like to say on Tuesday.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.