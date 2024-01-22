Marco Kasper Named AHL Player of the Week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The American Hockey League on Monday announced that Grand Rapids Griffins center Marco Kasper has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Jan. 21, 2024.

Kasper, who was selected with the eighth overall pick by Detroit in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, registered five points (3-2-5) in two victories this past weekend at the Manitoba Moose, helping the Griffins rally from a three-goal deficit on each night. The 19-year-old scored the game-winner in overtime on Friday and secured his first two-goal game in the AHL on Saturday before assisting on Zach Aston-Reese's game-winner with 12 seconds remaining.

Kasper has been on a tear as of late, as he has accumulated 11 points (4-7-11) in his last 10 appearances. In total, the rookie has 18 penalty minutes and 19 points (6-13-19) in 36 games, which ranks fourth on the roster.

The Klagenfurt, Austria, native made his AHL debut with the Griffins on Oct. 13, 2023 against the Colorado Eagles and later bagged his first AHL point with a goal on Oct. 20, 2023 at Colorado. Kasper skated in his 150th pro game on Nov. 29, 2023 against the Chicago Wolves and tallied his first three-point night in the AHL on Dec. 29, 2023 at the Wolves.

A third-year pro, Kasper made his NHL debut as an 18-year-old on April 2, 2023 at the Toronto Maple Leafs. Kasper collected the 2022 Champions Hockey League title with Rogle BK and totaled 23 points (8-15-23) during his first full season in the Swedish Hockey League during the 2022-23 campaign. Kasper has also competed with Team Austria at the 2022 World Championship and the 2021 World Junior Championship.

