Brink to Phantoms, Lycksell to Flyers

Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that they have loaned forward Bobby Brink to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and have recalled forward Olle Lycksell to the Philadelphia Flyers according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

Brink, 22, joins the Phantoms for the first time this season after scoring seven goals with 11 assists for 18 points in 38 games played with Philadelphia. Last year with Lehigh Valley, Brink joined the team in January following his recovery from hip surgery and played in 41 games scoring 12-16-28.

He also played 10 games with Philadelphia in 2021-22 for a combined total of 48 games in the NHL.

Brink won an NCAA title in the Frozen Four with the University of Denver in 2022 and led the nation in scoring with 14-43-57 in just 41 games with the Pioneers. The 5-foot-8 forward with a right-handed shot was a Round 2 selection (#34 overall) of the Flyers in 2019.

Lycksell, 24, leads the Phantoms with 16 goals including four goals in the last six games. The 5-foot-10 inch right wing played in one game with the Flyers during his previous recall in December and also played in eight games with Philadelphia last season recording one assist.

This season with the Phantoms, Lycksell has scored 16-12-28 in 33 games. As an AHL rookie, Lycksell scored 14-31-45 in 53 games with the Phantoms during the 2022-23 campaign for a career total with Lehigh Valley of 30-43-73 in 86 total games with the team. The Round 6 choice of the Flyers in 2017 also recorded his first career hat trick on October 20, 2024 at Springfield and won AHL Player of the Week honors after racking up five goals in three games that weekend.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms open a six-game homestand at PPL Center this weekend with games on Friday against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Saturday against the Toronto Marlies. Saturday is Racing Night with an auto racing theme and is also Youth Winter Hat Night for the first 2,000 kids presented by Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital.

