Moose Recall Golder and Kubicek
February 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today forward Carson Golder and defenceman Simon Kubicek were recalled from the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals.
Carson Golder
Forward
Born Oct. 29, 2002 - Smithers, B.C.
Height 6.00 - Weight 196 - Shoots L
Golder, 21, appeared in one game for the Moose this season. The forward has registered 28 points (15G, 13A) and a plus-17 rating through 32 games with Norfolk. Golder's junior career saw him accumulate 69 points (34G, 35A) in 164 career WHL games with stops in Victoria, Edmonton and Kelowna.
Simon Kubicek
Defence
Born Dec. 19, 2001 - Jindrichuv Hradec, Czechia.
Height 6.02 - Weight 203 - Shoots R
Kubicek, 22, appeared in three games for the Moose in 2022-23 and recorded two penalty minutes. The defenceman has suited up in 52 games for Norfolk this season, tallying 16 points (4G, 12A) and 120 penalty minutes. Over his ECHL career, Kubicek has produced 30 points (8G, 22A) in 112 games split between Newfoundland and Norfolk.
The Moose clash with the Texas Stars at Canada Life Centre on Saturday, March 2. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT. It's ESports Day and will feature an NHL 24™ tournament, video games on the concourse and a Playstation 5 giveaway for one lucky fan.
Tickets to all upcoming Manitoba Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.
You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sportsthe Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.
