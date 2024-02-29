Colorado Captures Seventh-Straight Win With 4-3 OT Victory Over Canucks

ABBOTSFORD, BC. - Colorado forward Cedric Pare buried the game winning goal with only 25 seconds remaining in overtime, as the Eagles defeated the Abbotsford Canucks 4-3 on Wednesday. The win was Colorado's seventh-consecutive victory and improves the Eagles to 8-1 in their last nine road games. Goaltender Trent Miner earned the win in net, making 40 saves on 43 shots.

Abbotsford would strike just 51 seconds into the contest when forward Linus Karlsson smacked a loose puck out of midair and into the back of the net, putting the Canucks on top 1-0.

Colorado would kill off the game's first power play and then flipped the script, as defenseman Keaton Middleton jammed home a loose puck during a net-mouth scramble, tying the game at 1-1 at the 11:35 mark of the first period.

The Eagles would yet again keep Abbotsford at bay on another power play, setting up forward Jean-Luc Foudy to field a pass from behind the net before lighting the lamp from the side of the crease, giving Colorado a 2-1 lead with only 12.9 seconds remaining in the opening 20 minutes.

Forward Tanner Kero would extend the Eagles advantage when he capped off a 2-on-1 rush with a sweeping one-timer from the right-wing circle, putting Colorado up 3-1 at the 11:46 mark of the second period.

Colorado would then kill off Abbotsford's third power play of the contest, before carrying a 3-1 lead into the second intermission.

The Canucks would strike at the 13:03 mark of the third period when forward Sheldon Dries slipped a rebound through the pads of Miner, trimming the Eagles lead to 3-2.

Abbotsford would then generate an equalizer just 2:58 later when defenseman Matt Irwin lit the lamp from the top of the left-wing circle, tying the game at 3-3.

As the contest transitioned into a sudden-death overtime, both teams would earn multiple opportunities to bring the game to an end. However, it would be Pare who would beat Canucks goalie Arturs Silovs with a wrister from the left-wing circle, giving Colorado the 4-3 victory with only 24.9 remaining in the extra session.

Abbotsford outshot the Eagles by a final count of 43-30, as Colorado finished the night going 0-for-1 on the power play and a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

