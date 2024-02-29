The Canucks Drop Game 2 Against the Colorado Eagles 4-3 in Overtime

The Abbotsford Canucks are battling back tonight after a 5-2 loss against the Colorado Eagles.

A change to the netminder tonight, as Artūrs Šilovs returned to the pipes tonight, and Trent Miner will get the start for Colorado. No change to the Canucks defensemen however, as Nick Cicek and Jett Woo remain comfortable together, Cole McWard and Matt Irwin remain a dynamic duo, and Akito Hirose and Filip Johansson defend at the blue line.

Up front, Sheldon Dries sticks between Tristen Nielsen and Linus Karlsson, and John Stevens centered Dmitri Zlodeev and Vasily Podkolzin. Aidan McDonough returns to the lineup tonight, and he'll play alongside Aatu Räty and Chase Wouters. Rounding out the Canucks lineup is Cooper Walker, Marc Gatcomb, and Ty Glover.

A quick start to the first period as Linus Karlsson found the back of the net just 59 seconds into the period, to give the Canucks an early lead, for his 13th goal of the season. Karlsson now has 7 points in 8 of his last games, once again extending his multi-game point streak. It was a glorious 11 minutes with the lead, but Keaten Middleton was able to jam one past Šilovs, picking up the rebound from Riley Tufte, to net his 4th goal of the season and tie the game back up at 1. Seeming like it was going to be tied heading into the second period, Jean-Luc Foudy netted his 2nd goal of the season with just 12.9 seconds to go, and the Eagles were up by 1 heading into the second period.

The second period was a slower one, but not for a lack of chances. It wasn't until just after the halfway mark that Tanner Kero picked up the pass from Fredrik Olofsson, and ripped one past the red line to give the Eagles a 2-goal cushion. The Canucks were unable to capitalize off any of their chances, and they found themselves down by 2 heading into the third period.

The third period went much better for the Canucks as Sheldon Dries tipped one in off a feed from Karlsson, to bring the Canucks within 1. Late in the third, Mat Irwin ripped one home from the point to come up big, tie the game and force overtime.

Time was ticking down in overtime and neither team had called the game. That was until about 25 seconds left, when Cedric Pare got that puck past Šilovs, and the Eagles took this one 4-3.

The Canucks are now heading on a 5-game road trip, before returning home on March 12th and 13th against the Bakersfield Condors.

