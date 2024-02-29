Wolf Pack Weekend Preview: February 29th, 2024

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack earned a point on Wednesday night, erasing a third-period deficit against the Charlotte Checkers before falling 2-1 in overtime. Today, the Pack are back on the XL Center ice preparing for two weekend tilts.

These represent the first two games of March, and the final two games before the March 8th NHL Trade Deadline.

Friday, March 1st, 2024, Vs. Laval Rocket (7:00 p.m.): The four-game season series between the Wolf Pack and Rocket ends on Friday night at the XL Center. The Rocket has claimed five of a possible six points in the season series, having gone 2-0-0-1 against the Pack.

The Rocket have won two straight against the Pack, claiming victory on December 9th by a score of 5-1 and then again on February 16th by a score of 5-2. Jared Davidson scored his first career hat trick on February 16th, pacing the Rocket attack at the XL Center. Tobie Bisson's goal at 19:00 of the second period, which made it a 3-1 game at the time, would prove to be the game-winner.

Hartford's lone victory in the season series came on December 8th at Place Bell. After falling behind 2-0 and 3-1, the Pack stormed back to force a shootout. Former Rocket captain Alex Belzile scored the shootout winner in his return to Quebec.

Sunday, March 3rd, 2024, @ Providence Bruins (3:05 p.m.): A key Atlantic Division tilt takes the stage on Sunday afternoon, as the Pack heads to Rhode Island to battle the Providence Bruins. It's the eighth of ten meetings between the foes this season and the fourth of five in Providence.

The Bruins have won two straight against the Wolf Pack, taking a 4-1 decision in Hartford on February 10th and a 3-0 contest in Providence on February 18th.

Michael DiPietro made 24 saves on the 18th to collect his second shutout of the Wolf Pack this season. He is the only goaltender to keep the Wolf Pack off the scoreboard for 60 minutes in a game this season. He made 34 saves on November 11th in a 2-0 victory at the XL Center.

The Wolf Pack's most recent win against the Bruins came back on January 13th, when Brandon Scanlin scored the overtime game-winning goal in a 3-2 Wolf Pack victory.

The rivals will face off again on March 8th in Hartford, then wrap up the regular season against each other in Providence on April 21st.

Quick Hits:

- Following Wednesday night's 2-1 overtime loss to the Checkers, the Wolf Pack sit in fourth place in the Atlantic Division with a 26-17-6-1 record. Their 59 points are three behind the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and one ahead of the Checkers. The Wolf Pack has played three fewer games than the Penguins and two less than the Checkers.

- Forward Brett Berard leads the Wolf Pack in goals with 17 on the season. That has him fourth in the AHL in goals among rookies, trailing only Logan Stankoven of the Texas Stars (24), Josh Doan of the Tucson Roadrunners (21), and Shane Wright of the Coachella Valley Firebirds (18).

- On Wednesday night, Blade Jenkins recorded his first goal as a member of the Hartford Wolf Pack. Jenkins is the 26th player to score a goal for the club this season.

- Blake Hillman collected the primary assist on the goal, his eighth of the season. The veteran of 165 career AHL games has a career-high two goals, eight assists, and ten points this season.

- Ethan Keppen recorded the secondary assist on Jenkins' goal, his first point with the Wolf Pack. Keppen is the 28th player to record a point with the Wolf Pack this season.

- Forward Matt Rempe scored the game-winning goal for the parent New York Rangers on Saturday afternoon in their 2-1 victory. The goal was Rempe's first in the NHL. He is the third former Wolf Pack player to score his first career goal with the Rangers this season, joining fellow forwards Will Cuylle and Adam Edström.

