Weekly Roundup - 02.29.2024

February 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







Crunch time.

The Wranglers have picked up points in four of their last five games (2-1-2) which has kept them in the mix in the Pacific Division playoff race.

Calgary sits in fourth place in the division with a record of 27-17-4-2 heading into the weekend, as they get set to host the second-place Colorado Eagles (30-16-4-1) at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday.

With the Wranglers (60 pts.) sitting five points back of the Eagles (65 pts.) these two proverbial four-point games could have significant implications on the Pacific Division standings.

UPCOMING GAMES:

Mar. 1 vs Colorado

Mar. 3 vs Colorado

Mar. 5 @ Tucson

Mar. 6 @ Tucson

Schwindt Is Sizzling

Cole Schwindt has been on fire since his recent recall with the Flames on Feb.15.

He's currently riding a four-game goal streak, in which he's notched five goals, including two powerplay tallies and a game-winner in that span.

The 22-year-old has faced the Manitoba Moose in three of four games on his recent streak and has had tremendous success against them so far, scoring seven goals (10 Pts.) in seven games.

"I think I've got some confidence going," said Schwindt. "I can't say enough good things about the guys that I'm playing with, they've been able to find me and lucky enough (I've) been able to find the back of the net."

Schwindt has appeared in four games for the Flames this season, averaging 6:58 of ice time during that span.

Coronato Leading the Charge

Matt Coronato continues to impress offensively this season.

The Flames' first round pick (13th overall) currently leads the Wranglers in scoring - which he has done for most of the year - and is tops amongst all AHL rookies with 41 points (15g,26a) in 38 games.

He has 10 points (3g,7a) in his last 10 games.

Wolf's Winning Ways

Dustin Wolf (20-8-3-4) recorded his 20th win of the season on Feb.23 with a 31-save performance against the Moose.

Wolf sits fourth in the AHL in wins, with the third highest save-percentage at .927 and seventh best goals-against average (GAA) at 2.30.

ONE-TIMERS:

(D) Jeremie Poirier participated in Wranglers' practice (full contact) for the first time since suffering a forearm laceration on Oct.22, 2023.

Rory Kerins has three points (1g,2a) in his last three games.

The Wranglers added (D) Gabriel Chicoine to the roster on a PTO on Feb.22.

Will Riedell and Alex Gallant both notched their first goals of the season on Feb.23

Gallant registered his sixth fighting major of the season on Feb.19.

QUOTABLES:

Jeremie Poirier on returning to the ice at Wranglers practice:

"It's cool to be around the guys and just come to practice every day and have some fun, and enjoy it... going to take it easy, ease back into it, get my swagger back a little bit, have some fun and enjoy being around the guys."

"Ease back into it, get my swagger back a little bit, have some fun and enjoy being around the guys."

Jeremie Poirier addressed the media for the first time on Wednesday, since rejoining the Wranglers at practice earlier this week. pic.twitter.com/haeD0MOuSq

- Calgary Wranglers (@AHLWranglers) February 28, 2024

Cole Schwindt on his takeaways from his Flames stint:

"Learning from the best. Just getting to go up there and be in that mindset, seeing how they prepare and how they play and just bringing that with me back here."

"Just trying to get myself into the right spot to score goals and help the team win."

"I think I've got some confidence going."

Dustin Wolf on learning big-league lessons:

"It's a great learning lesson for myself. Just trying to find little areas of your game that you can address in terms of adjusting to that next level and, obviously, being able to come back down and play lots of minutes and just get into back into my groove and play the way I know how to play is important for myself."

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.