Lavoie's Second Hat Trick as a Pro Propels Condors to Largest Win of Season

February 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors (27-17-4, 58pts) earned their largest win of the season, 7-2, over the Tucson Roadrunners (29-18-3, 61pts) on Wednesday. Raphael Lavoie (18th, 19th, 20th) notched his second career hat trick as part of a four-point night. Seth Griffith (10th) scored and had three assists. Carl Berglund (1st) scored his first AHL goal and had two points.

Jack Campbell stopped 39 of 41 for his 12th win of the season.

With the win, Bakersfield improved 5-1-1 overall against the Roadrunners and moves three points out of third with two games in hand.

UP NEXT

The Condors are home for two this weekend!

