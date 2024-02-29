Attard and Sandstrom Recalled to Flyers
February 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have recalled forward Ronnie Attard and goaltender Felix Sandstrom from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms according to General Manager Daniel Briere. Additionally, goaltender Cal Petersen has been loaned to Lehigh Valley.
Attard, 24, is a 6-3 right-handed shot from White Lake, MI who is in his second season with the Phantoms. Attard has scored 10-25-35 in 46 games this season including his first career shorthanded goal on Saturday at Charlotte. He had 12-20-32 as a rookie with the Phantoms in 2022-23 in 68 games and also represented Lehigh Valley, along with Tyson Foerster, at the AHL All-Star Classic in Laval, Que. For his career with Lehigh Valley, Attard has scored 27-45-67 in 114 games with the Phantoms.
This is Attard's first recall to the Flyers this season. The Round 2 selection of Philadelphia in the 2019 NHL Draft out of Western Michigan University played in two games with the Flyers last season and also 15 games at the end of the 2021-22 season when he turned pro scoring 2-2-4.
Sandstrom, 27, has played parts of the last six seasons with the Phantoms. This year with Lehigh Valley, the Gavle, Sweden product has gone 11-6-2, 3.23, .882. He has not played for the Flyers this season.
Last year he joined the Phantoms in January on a conditioning loan from Philadelphia and went 4-1-2, 2.39, .911. With the Flyers in 2022-23, he was 3-12-3, 3.72, .880.
Philadelphia's Round 3 selection in the 2015 Draft has played in 25 career games with the Flyers going 3-16-4, 3.62, .887 and also 84 games with Lehigh Valley going 37-28-12, 2.96, .899.
Petersen, 29, returns to the Phantoms for the first time since his recall to Philadelphia on January 20. The Notre Dame product out of Waterloo, Iowa is 5-8-2, 3.26, .890 with the Phantoms this season. In five seasons in the AHL, including four with the Ontario (Cal.) Reign, Petersen has played in 171 games going 74-76-15, 3.21, .903.
The lefty-style playing goaltender (catches right) has also played in five games with Philadelphia this season going 2-2-0, 3.90, .864 and in his NHL career of six seasons, including parts of five years with the Los Angeles Kings, has played in 106 games going 46-44-10, 2.96, .903.
The Phantoms are back in action Friday night at the Utica Comets, AHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils.
Saturday's home game at PPL Center against the Bridgeport Islanders is Hockey is For Everyone Night celebrating inclusivity and diversity in hockey.
Sunday's rivalry tilt against Hershey at 3:05 p.m. is meLVin's Birthday with all his mascot friends! Fans can also bring their skates to the game to join the players on the ice in our Postgame Skate presented by NJM Insurance.
UPCOMING
Friday, March 1 (7:05) - Phantoms at Utica Comets
Saturday, March 2 (7:05) vs. Bridgeport Islanders-Hockey is for Everyone, SNHL ft. DJ Brad Scott
Sunday, March 3 (3:05) vs. Hershey Bears-meLVin's Birthday, Post-game skate with players presented by NJM Insurance, Faith Night
Friday, March 9 (7:05) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - Berks Dollar Dogs
