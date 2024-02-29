Wolf Pack Loan D Zach Berzolla to Cincinnati Cyclones, Release F Ethan Keppen from PTO

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the Wolf Pack have loaned defenseman Zach Berzolla to the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones.

In addition, the club has released forward Ethan Keppen from his professional tryout agreement (PTO). Keppen will return to the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets.

Berzolla, 25, has appeared in nine games with the Wolf Pack this season and recorded one goal. He scored in his season debut on November 4th against the Utica Comets.

The native of Howell, NJ, has also skated in five games with the Cyclones and recorded two assists. The 6'2", 196-pound defenseman signed a one-year contract with the Wolf Pack on July 13th, 2023, after spending the 2022-23 season with the AHL's Rochester Americans.

Berzolla has appeared in 21 career AHL games with the Wolf Pack and Americans, recording three goals. He's skated in 127 career ECHL games with the Cyclones, Jacksonville Icemen, and Florida Everblades, scoring 50 points (10 g, 40 a).

Keppen, 22, has split the 2023-24 season between the ECHL's Maine Mariners and Fort Wayne Komets. With the Mariners, Keppen scored 16 points (4 g, 12 a) in 24 games. He was traded to the Komets on December 30th. Since the deal, Keppen has appeared in 21 games and scored 14 points (8 g, 6 a).

The 6'2" forward spent the 2022-23 campaign with the AHL's Charlotte Checkers, scoring six points (4 g, 2 a) in 36 games.

Since signing his PTO with the Wolf Pack on February 21st, Keppen has appeared in two games with the team. He recorded an assist in the club's 2-1 overtime loss to the Checkers on Wednesday night.

The native of Whitby, ON, has skated in 56 career AHL games with the Wolf Pack, Checkers, Abbotsford Canucks, and Utica Comets, scoring eight points (4 g, 4 a). He's also appeared in 45 career ECHL games with the Mariners and Komets, scoring 30 points (12 g, 18 a).

Keppen was selected in the fourth round, 122nd overall, of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by the Vancouver Canucks.

