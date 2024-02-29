Two-Day Attendance Record Highlights Impressive Week at Abbotsford Centre

February 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release







Having completed a grueling six day stretch from February 15-20, featuring six different events covering a number of different genres, the Abbotsford Centre is proud to announce that, in addition to the over 29,000 that walked through the doors, a record-breaking 12,849 watched the Abbotsford Canucks host the Calgary Wranglers across two home games on February 17 and 19.

"These numbers and records are a testament to not only our staff, but also the community as a whole," said Rick Comeau, General Manager, Abbotsford Centre. "Putting on such a wide array of shows for the greater Abbotsford community and having them show in record numbers shows the time and effort our staff puts in, and the quality of the entertainers are highly valued, as is the community coming together for these events."

The busy week began February 15, which saw a sold-out crowd of almost 5,900 watch country music star Jon Pardi on his Mr. Saturday Night tour. February 16 saw the Abbotsford Centre host TobyMac and his Hits Deep tour, where just over 5,200 fans watched the Christian hip-hop artist perform.

Abbotsford Centre then transitioned into hockey mode, as the Canucks hosted the Wranglers. The team's split the two-game series, with the Canucks coming out on top on Family Day, 3-2 in overtime thanks to Linus Karlsson.

Between the exciting Canucks action, Sunday, February 18 saw 12 minor hockey teams compete across three different age groups in the largest Tim Hortons Jamboree that the Abbotsford Centre has held, with approximately 180 kids participating in both on and off-ice activities.

Ice Cube closed out the impressive week on February 20, hosting a sold-out crowd of 6,200 as a part of his Straight into Canada tour.

The Abbotsford Centre would like to extend a thank you to our hard-working staff, volunteers, partners, and most importantly, the fans, for creating a week like no other for the Abbotsford Centre, and for coming out and showcasing what it means to be one big Abby Family! Be sure to stay tuned to the Abbotsford Centre on Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter), and Facebook for upcoming concert announcements and Abbotsford Ca

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.