Checkers and Ed's Tavern to Host Tip-A-Checker Event on April 3
February 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The fan-favorite Tip-A-Checker event, in which Checkers players take on the role of servers and bartenders for the night, is making its return on April 3 at Ed's Tavern in Dilworth.
Tip-A-Checker will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. - with a group of four Checkers players working the first half of the event from 5-6:30 and a new group of four working the second half from 6:30-8.
The players will be interacting with fans as servers and bartenders for the night, with the tips they collect going to the Checkers Charitable Foundation.
Tip-A-Checker will be held at Ed's Tavern on 2200 Park Rd and is a first come, first served event.
