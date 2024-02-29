Condors Beat Roadrunners in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, CA - It was a less than ideal night in for Tucson in Bakersfield, California as the Roadrunners fell 7-2 to Bakersfield to fall to 29-18-2-1 on the year from the Mechanics Bank Arena.

Let's start with the positives of the night for the Roadrunners: Aku Raty scored twice for the good guys, once in the first and once in the third. It was the 10th and 11th goals of the year for the forward from Finland. Jan Jenik and Vlad Kolyachonok picked up assists on the first Raty goal of the evening.

Tucson outshot the Condors 41-26 on the night and by at least three shots in each period. The Roadrunners held the Condors to just six shots in the first and gave up no more than 10 on the night.

Power-play chances and special teams favored the Roadrunners on Wednesday night. Tucson drew three penalties: one in the first and two in the second. The Roadrunners only took one penalty, a hooking minor in the third, which was successfully killed off by the penalty kill unit. Despite not capitalizing on the power-plays, the Roadrunners can build on staying out of the box and off the kill.

Now, to the not so positive stuff from the Wednesday night battle in Bakersfield. To begin the night, Bakersfield scored on a deflected puck that tipped right over the outstretched arm of Tucson netminder Dylan Wells. A bad bounce for the good guys in white would start things off on the wrong foot. Bakersfield would add another goal before Aku Raty scored to bring the game to 2-1 at the end of the first. The Condors would come out in the second an lengthen the amount Tucson would need; to take the lead by two. Both Bakersfield goals in the second were even strength goals.

A quick two goals in period three would give Bakersfield a 6-1 lead. 11 minutes later in the period they would add their seventh and final goal of the evening. Aku Raty would score for the Roadrunners at the 15:30 mark of period three but Bakersfield would hold on to the 7-2 lead.

"We had a good start to the game and had a lot of good shots but need to be better on the rebound. We need to show Henderson that we are better than we're playing," said Forward Milos Kelemen after Wednesday night's 7-2 loss in Bakersfield.

