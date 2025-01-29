Moose Launch Fourth Annual Celebrating Women in Sport Job Shadow Program

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team launched its fourth annual Celebrating Women in Sport Job Shadow Program. Those interested in applying can begin the process at moosehockey.com.

The application process opens today, Wednesday, Jan. 29, and runs through Thursday, Feb. 20. Interested applicants must be at least 18 years of age, must be a resident of Manitoba and be able to commit to the two-day schedule of Friday, March 7 and Saturday, March 8. Applicants will be asked to complete an online form, including short answer questions, and upload their resume. Successful applicants will be invited to the two-day Manitoba Moose Celebrating Women in Sport Job Shadow Program.

The Manitoba Moose Celebrating Women in Sport Job Shadow Program is designed to introduce women to new professional networks, increase their networking and professional communication skills, as well as advance the career planning process. The opportunity to interact directly with individuals who are currently employed in roles at True North Sports + Entertainment provides practical advice to aid in career aspirations.

The program kicks off Friday, March 7 when the successful applicants are invited on a tour of the True North offices. The day includes meeting mentors, networking opportunities, presentations from various Manitoba Moose departments and a recruitment insights session facilitated by True North's People and Culture team. Participants will also receive a tour of Canada Life Centre and are able to watch practice.

The second day of the Celebrating Women in Sport Job Shadow Program takes place Saturday, March 8 when the Moose host the Calgary Wranglers. Participants will rotate through various departments involved in a Manitoba Moose game day, observing pre-game, in-game and post-game events and tasks performed by marketing, digital content, communications, broadcasting, game production and more, before having the chance to get their own hands-on experience.

For more information on the Manitoba Moose Celebrating Women in Sport Job Shadow Program, or to enter your application, please visit moosehockey.com.

