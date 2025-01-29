Wolves Skate Past Moose 3-1

January 29, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

ROSEMONT, Ill. -The Chicago Wolves defeated the Manitoba Moose 3-1 on Wednesday night at Allstate Arena.

Nick Swaney, Ryan Suzuki and Justin Robidas scored as the Wolves skated to their second consecutive win and third triumph in their last four games. Meanwhile, the Moose dropped their fifth in a row.

The Wolves seized the lead midway through the opening period while on the power play. Swaney finished off a pretty passing play that started with Felix Unger Sorum finding Domenick Fensore who then fed Swaney in front and the veteran forward knocked it home for his fifth goal of the season. Fensore extended his points streak to four games (two goals, two assists) with the helper.

After a scoreless second, Suzuki put the Wolves on top 2-0. The forward took a pass from Bradly Nadeau and ripped a shot from the left circle past Moose netminder Kaapo Kahkonen to the glove side. Nadeau and Ty Smith had assists on Suzuki's sixth goal of the season.

Manitoba cut the Wolves' lead to 2-1 a short time later on a goal by Ben King but Robidas capped the scoring with an empty-netter in the waning seconds for his 10th goal of the season.

Spencer Martin (16 saves) picked up the win in goal for the Wolves while Kahkonen (19 saves) took the loss for the Moose.

Chicago moved to 21-16-2-0 on the season while Manitoba fell to 11-24-1-1.

Next up: The Wolves travel to Rockford to face the IceHogs on Friday night (7 p.m.).

