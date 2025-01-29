Two Stars Franchise Records End Wednesday in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, fell to the Milwaukee Admirals 2-1 on Wednesday at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, snapping their franchise record road winning streak at ten games.
After a scoreless first period, Scott Reedy broke the deadlock 3:26 into the second on the power play for the Admirals. The goal ended a franchise-record streak of 39 consecutive successful penalty kills for the Stars. The last time Texas conceded a power play goal was on December 18th, when the Stars defeated Grand Rapids 3-2 in overtime at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
Milwaukee extended its lead when a rebound off the blocker of Magnus Hellberg found Kyle Marino's stick. Marino quickly stickhandled the puck from his backhand to forehand to get Hellberg out of position and then snapped it past him for a 2-0 Admirals lead. Three minutes later, the Stars cut their deficit in half as Kole Lind scored his first career shorthanded goal. Lind broke free on a breakaway after a line change, tucking the puck around the outstretched skate of Admirals goaltender Matt Murray.
Despite a strong push in the third period, the Stars were unable to score a second time. Murray stopped all 18 Texas shots he faced in the final frame to secure the win for Milwaukee.
Hellberg stopped 26 of 28 in the loss for the Stars. Murray turned away 36 of 37 in the victory for the Admirals.
