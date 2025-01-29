IceHogs Halted by Griffins, 4-1 in GR

January 29, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids, MI. - The Rockford IceHogs fell to the Grand Rapids Griffins 4-1 Wednesday night inside Van Andel Arena.

In the first period, goaltenders Drew Commesso and Sebastian Cossa kept both sides off the scoreboard making six saves each.

Colin Felix dropped the gloves with Hunter Johannes midway through the opening period.

Rockford opened the scoring at the 10:32 marker of the 2nd period. Brett Seney glided through the offensive zone, then threw a pass to the backdoor for Joey Anderson to tap home.

The Griffins responded just 30 seconds later to the IceHogs tally to tie the game at 1-1. William Wallinder's slapshot from the near wing got through Commesso for the defenseman's 2nd of the year.

In the 3rd, Grand Rapids got its first lead of the game and started to pull away. Alexandre Doucet's go-ahead goal off a deflection proved to be the winner.

Moments later, Carson Bantle scored on a partial breakaway to push the score to 3-1. Austin Watson added an empty-net goal in the final two minutes to seal victory.

