Comets Lose Road Game to Americans 7-4

January 29, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica Comets News Release







Rochester, NY - Winners of seven of their last ten games, the Utica Comets were taking one of their best stretches of hockey into the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York to play against an in-state and division rival on Wednesday night. Twenty points separated both teams in the standings, but Utica has nearly emerged from a month of January with the team firing on cylinders and poised to take two points away from a team near the top of the North Division. With a close game entering the final period of regulation with Utica down by a goal, the Americans pushed early and extended their lead while the Comets were unable to mount a comeback and suffered their second defeat in a row in a 7-4 decision.

In the opening period, the Americans took the lead on the powerplay after Isak Rosen fired a shot off the post and into the Comets net at 5:46 putting Utica down 1-0. But the Comets didn't take long to tie the game as Nolan Foote's backhander just rolled under the right arm of Devin Levi, the Rochester goalie, and into the cage at 7:48. It was Foote's 12th goal of the season, and it was assisted by Adam Beckman and Jack Malone bringing the game to a 1-1 tie. The Amerks recovered a one goal lead after Nick Aube-Kubel capitalized on a bounce off Daws as he put the puck passed him at 11:46. Less than two minutes later, Victor Neuchev stole the puck from a Comets defender and struck for a goal at 13:09. The period ended with the Comets down, 3-1.

During the second period, Nathan Legare brought the Comets within a goal after he maneuvered down the right-wing side and fired a shot that went between the legs of Levi and into the net at 6:57 for his fifth of the season it what became a 3-2 game. As the Comets powerplay expired, Topias Vilen's shot missed the net but ricocheted perfectly to Adam Beckman who scored his eighth of the season at 11:15 tying the game at 3-3. However, less than a half minute later, Anton Wahlberg danced in around Daws and struck for the goal that put Utica down 4-3 at 11:39.

During the final period, the Americans added two more goals with the first one from Rosen for his second of the game at 1:11 and the next one from Riley Fidler-Schultz at 3:15 which put Utica down 6-3. Nikita Novikov added yet another goal at 9:38 for the Americans putting Utica down 7-3. Comets forward Joe Gambardella picked his spot to score his fourth of the season at 11:52 bringing the Comets to a 7-4 deficit but that would be all the games scoring.

The Comets return home on Friday, January 31 against the Belleville Senators.

