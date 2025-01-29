IceHogs and Griffins Meet for the First Time Since November

January 29, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Grand Rapids, MI.- The Rockford IceHogs face-off against the Grand Rapids Griffins tonight inside Van Andel Arena at 6 p.m. CST. The IceHogs and Griffins last met Nov. 13 where the IceHogs came out on the wrong side of a 5-2 score.

Last Time Out- The IceHogs came up short against the Chicago Wolves in a 3-2 overtime thriller. Zach Sanford and Joey Anderson found the back of the net in the opening period, however the Wolves would answer both of the IceHogs' goals less than a minute later. Neither team would find the back of the net again in regulation as the game would go to overtime. Bradley Nadeau scored the overtime winner for the Wolves, handing the IceHogs their second straight overtime loss. Drew Commesso made a handful of big saves throughout the game and finished with 27 saves on 30 shots faced.

2024-25 Records:

Rockford- 16-17-5-1, 38 points (5th Central Division)

Grand Rapids - 24-12-3-1, 52 points (1st Central Division)

Watch on FloHockey Download the IceHogs Mobile App Listen on Mixlr

Blackhawks Recall Slaggert - The Chicago Blackhawks recalled rookie Landon Slaggert earlier this week. The South Bend native has been productive in his first full professional season with 25 points (10G,15A) in 39 games with the IceHogs this season. Slaggert is the tenth Rockford player to be recalled by the Blackhawks this season. The 2020 3rd round draft pick skated in 16 games with the Blackhawks last season.

Korchinski Added To All Star Roster- Defenseman Kevin Korchinski has been added to the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic. Korchinski, 20 will play in the All-Star Classic for the first time in his career. The 2022 7th overall pick will join Cole Guttman in representing the IceHogs in Coachella Valley. Korchinski has 17 points (2G,15A) with the IceHogs this season.

Scouting the Opponent- The Griffins enter tonight's matchup having earned points in each of their last five games. Sebastian Cossa has received most of the workload between the pipes for Grand Rapids with 23 games played this season. Cossa has a 13-7-3 record with a .920 save percentage and 2.25 goals against average. Austin Watson leads active skaters on the Griffins roster with 28 points (11G,17A). The IceHogs and Griffins have split their first four meetings this season.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Fans can also watch every IceHogs game on AHLTV on FloHockey! AHLTV on FloHockey features live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices, as well as on over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. AHLTV is also available through the official AHL mobile app for iOS or Android.

2024-25 Head-to-Head Schedule

Oct. 12 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m. W 4-1

Nov. 1 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m. W 4-1

Nov. 8 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m. L 2-4

Nov. 13 @ Grand Rapids 10 a.m. L 2-5

Jan. 29 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m.

Mar. 15 vs Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

Mar. 21 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m.

Mar. 22 @ Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

Apr. 4 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m.

Apr. 5 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

Apr. 16 vs Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

Apr. 18 vs Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 29, 2025

IceHogs and Griffins Meet for the First Time Since November - Rockford IceHogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.