Thunderbirds & F Marcus Sylvegard Mutually Part Ways
January 29, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds and forward Marcus Sylvegard have mutually agreed to part ways, the team announced Wednesday. In 35 games for Springfield, the 25-year-old winger tallied 21 points (10g, 11a).
The T-Birds make their first-ever trip to Iowa to square off with the Wild on Friday and Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena. Puck drop is set for 8:00 p.m. Eastern on Friday and 7:00 p.m. Eastern on Saturday. Fans can listen on NewsRadio 560 WHYN and watch on AHLTV powered by FloHockey.
The team returns home on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 7:05 p.m. for the annual Ice-O-Topes Night presented by Balise as Springfield hosts the Providence Bruins.
Fans can get their Thunderbirds tickets today by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
