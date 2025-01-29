Thunderbirds & F Marcus Sylvegard Mutually Part Ways

January 29, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds forward Marcus Sylvegard

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds and forward Marcus Sylvegard have mutually agreed to part ways, the team announced Wednesday. In 35 games for Springfield, the 25-year-old winger tallied 21 points (10g, 11a).

The T-Birds make their first-ever trip to Iowa to square off with the Wild on Friday and Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena. Puck drop is set for 8:00 p.m. Eastern on Friday and 7:00 p.m. Eastern on Saturday. Fans can listen on NewsRadio 560 WHYN and watch on AHLTV powered by FloHockey.

The team returns home on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 7:05 p.m. for the annual Ice-O-Topes Night presented by Balise as Springfield hosts the Providence Bruins.

