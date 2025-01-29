T-Birds, Springfield Fire Department Raise $4,000 for Los Angeles Fire Personnel

January 29, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds, in collaboration with the Springfield Fire Department, the Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts, and the Springfield International Association of Firefighters Local 648, have announced a total of $4,000 raised in support of fire departments in Los Angeles and the surrounding communities. All funds will be directed through the International Association of Fire Fighters Foundation.

Springfield firefighters campaigned through Saturday night's Hometown Heroes Night at the MassMutual Center, "filling the boot" with donations from T-Birds fans, and the team also chipped in by donating a portion of the evening's 50-50 raffle funds to the cause.

"This year's Hometown Heroes Night was a reminder to us all of the bravery and courage these men and women showcase on a daily basis to protect and serve their communities," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "We are so proud as an organization to see such an amazing response from our fanbase to make this donation possible. Our thoughts continue to be with all those affected by the devastation in Southern California."

