Game Preview: Condors v Silver Knights, 6:30 p.m.

January 29, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors and Henderson Silver Knights hit the halfway point of the season series with their fourth of eight meetings on the season.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield picked up a 3-2 win in Coachella Valley on Sunday. Cam Dineen (4th) scored the eventual game-winner in the second frame as the Condors never trailed. Olivier Rodrigue stopped 30 shots for the win.

DOUBLING DOWN

Daniel D'Amato had his second multi-point game of the season on Sunday with two assists.

WELCOME D-R

Derek Ryan will make his Condors debut tonight. The 38-year old has played over 600 NHL games, including the past three-plus seasons in Edmonton. The Spokane, Washington native has 68 points (28g-40a) in 78 career AHL contests, all with Charlotte.

PLUS PLAYER

Matthew Savoie is the team leader in plus/minus at +11. He is third in the AHL rookie scoring race with 29 points (11g-18a) in 38 games.

SCORING FIRST

Bakersfield has scored first in five straight contests and 24 times overall on the season. The team is 14-6-2-2 (.667) when scoring the opening goal of the game.

DEAL-ING IT

Tonight's expected starter, Collin Delia, stopped 34 of 36 on Friday in an overtime loss to Ontario. He has turned in a .903 save percentage or higher in four of his last five starts.

RODRIGUE PUTTING IN THE HOURS

Olivier Rodrigue is fifth in minutes played (1470) and second in saves (694) in the AHL.

HAMMER TIME

James Hamblin has 10 points (4g-6a) over his last eight games.

200 FOR J-P

Tonight is Jacob Perreault's 200th AHL game. He scored his second of the year on Sunday to go along with eight assists in 19 games with the Condors since being acquired from Montreal.

WIN THE TIGHT ONES

The Condors are 9-1-6 (.750%) in one-goal games this season, including Sunday's 3-2 win over the Firebirds.

GRAB A LEAD

When leading after one, the Condors are 11-1-1-2 on the year.

KNIGHTY KNIGHT

This has been a season series dominated by the Condors since Henderson joined the AHL in 2020-21. Over the past five seasons, Bakersfield is 25-10-2 (.702%) overall. At home, the Condors have won 10 straight against the Silver Knights and are 15-4-0 at home all-tome. The Condors also won the only playoff series against Henderson two games to one in 2020-21.

Bakersfield has outscored Henderson 10-5 through two home games this season.

HERE COMES HENDERSON

The Silver Knights are on a season-best five-game winning streak and swept Colorado over the weekend. Reigning AHL Player of the Week, Calen Addison, had eight points (1g-7a) in four games last week.

UP NEXT

Bakersfield continues the six-game homestand against Toronto for Saturday's Youth Jersey Giveaway featuring the #33 of Olivier Rodrigue.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.