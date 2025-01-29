San Diego Gulls to Host Bill Walton Legacy Night on Friday, January 31

January 29, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club will honor the late San Diego legend, Bill Walton, by hosting Bill Walton Legacy Night on Friday, Jan. 31 vs. the Toronto Marlies.

San Diego will wear specialty tie dye themed uniforms inspired by Bill Walton's signature style for the game. The jerseys will feature the iconic Grateful Dead 'Steal Your Face' logo on the shoulder to honor Bill's relationship with the notorious band. The first 8,000 fans in attendance will receive a Bill Walton bobblehead brought to you by Batta Fulkerson Law Group. The bobblehead will feature the same jersey the Gulls will be sporting Friday night. Tie dye-themed memorabilia will also be available at all merchandise stands during Friday's game.

The night will be highlighted by live music from Grateful Dead cover band Electric Waste Band who will perform Grateful Dead tributes all night long on the Viejas Casino Concert Series Stage. $5 Light the Lamp Lagers, brewed by Mason Ale Works, will be available in specialty Bill Walton themed cans throughout the concourse during the game.

The San Diego Gulls Foundation will also host a game-worn jersey raffle and a special Bill Walton Legacy Night Surprise Puck sale. Raffle tickets ($10) and Surprise Pucks ($25) will be available at the San Diego Gulls Foundation booth on the concourse at Section 10.  Fans can select pucks at random, with five surprise pucks including an additional gift of either Gulls player-signed memorabilia or Gulls merchandise. A limited number of pucks are available (limit five per person). A selection of the team's game-worn Grateful Dead inspired jerseys featuring the Steal Your Face shoulder patch will be autographed and available through an online silent auction during the game. Additionally, Lori Walton has generously donated Bill's personal Gulls and Ducks jerseys to the auction. More information on the auction can be found at SanDiegoGulls.com/Auction or by texting WALTONLEGACY to 76278.

All proceeds raised by the San Diego Gulls Foundation via the auction, raffle, and Surprise Puck sale will be donated to UC San Diego Health, who will also serve as the evening's Community Spotlight honorees. UC San Diego Health is a cause that is deeply personal to Bill and Lori Walton. Proceeds will proudly support UC San Diego Health on their initiative to name a brand-new Orthopedic Surgery Clinic at the Hillcrest Medical Campus in honor of Bill Walton's spinal surgeon, Dr. Steve Garfin. He is the spinal surgeon who not only took away Bill Walton's pain but, as Bill describes, "saved his life." Bill and Lori Walton's passion for this project stems from their firsthand experience. Inspired by the extraordinary care Bill received at UC San Diego Health, the Waltons have dedicated themselves to ensuring our community has access to the same world-class orthopedic care. The new orthopedic surgery clinic represents hope, healing, and the power of community.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.