Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 p.m.

January 29, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Wilkes-Barre Township, PA) - The Hershey Bears close out a four-game road trip tonight as they renew their rivalry with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Tonight's meeting features the top two teams in the Atlantic Division based on points percentage.

Hershey Bears (26-11-5-0) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (22-10-4-0)

Jan. 29, 2025 | 7:05 p.m. | Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza

Referees: Jared Cummins (2), Andrew Bell (6)

Linespersons: Bill Lyons (27), Robert Peterkin (51)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, former Bears captain Garrett Mitchell, and Bears media specialist Jesse Liebman on the call

TELEVISION: Antenna TV (WPMT FOX 43.2, Xfinity Ch. 247 and 1178, Verizon FiOS Ch. 463, Blue Ridge Ephrata Ch. 91, and Blue Ridge Newberry/Duncannon Ch. 88)

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM (joined in-progress), Capitals Radio

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:35 p.m.; Television coverage starts at 7 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears initially trailed 1-0 after the first period in Belleville on Saturday, but Hershey got power-play goals from Alex Limoges and Chase Priskie, then Jon McDonald scored with six seconds remaining in the middle frame to put Hershey in front, 3-2. Zac Funk scored the eventual game-winner and Mike Vecchione provided insurance in the third as Hershey held on, 5-3. The Penguins are coming off a 5-1 home win over Lehigh Valley on Sunday that saw Wilkes-Barre/Scranton erupt for three power-play goals, two of which were tallied in the third period by Emil Bemström to cap a hat trick as part of an overall four-point (3g, 1a) night.

500TH AHL GAME FOR SMITH LOOMING:

Dalton's Smith's next game will mark his 500th career AHL game. The bruising forward has amassed two assists in nine games with the Bears this season, and has 74 total points (33g, 41a) across 499 AHL games with Springfield, Syracuse, Providence, Lehigh Valley, Rochester, Colorado, and Hershey. Along the way, Smith has also racked up considerable time in the penalty box, accruing 938 penalty minutes.

NELSON POISED TO PASS DINEEN:

At 432 career wins in the AHL with Oklahoma City, Grand Rapids, and Hershey, Bears head coach Todd Nelson's next victory will allow him to pass Kevin Dineen for sole possession of fifth place on the league's coaching wins list. Up next in fourth place is former Bears bench boss John Paddock, who earned 181 of his 590 career AHL victories behind the bench for the Chocolate and White over four seasons from 1985-89 and led the club to the 1988 Calder Cup title. Nelson is also two wins away from earning his 600th career win as a head coach across the NHL, AHL, and the now-defunct United Hockey League.

I-81 RIVALRY HEATS UP:

Three of Hershey's next six games will be against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, starting with tonight's visit to Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza. The Bears earned a 6-1 win in their last trip up I-81 on Dec. 4. Chase Priskie and Mike Sgarbossa are tied with Ethen Frank (recalled to Washington) for the team lead in scoring against the Penguins with four points apiece. Hunter Shepard has started all four games for Hershey against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, going 2-2-0 with a 2.27 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage. Bears fans may get their first look at Penguins netminder Tristan Jarry since March 19, 2019, a 1-0 overtime win at GIANT Center. Jarry was loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Jan. 16 after clearing waivers after previously spending some time with the Baby Pens on a conditioning stint. Jarry has gone 5-2-0 with a 2.27 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage in his time with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season.

BEARS BITES:

Ethan Bear (0g, 10a) and Alex Limoges (4g, 6a) lead Hershey's skaters for the month of January with 10 apiece...Forward Pierrick Dubé will now be available to dress for the first time since Jan. 11 at Charlotte after serving a five-game suspension. Hershey has gone 22-8-3-0 this season with Dubé in the lineup, and 14-2-1-0 when he records at least a point...Bogdan Trineyev's next game will mark his 100th as a Bear...Hershey's performance last week improved the club to 8-2-3-0 this season against North Division clubs. The Bears are 17-9-1-0 against Atlantic Division opponents.

ON THIS DATE:

Jan. 29, 1944 - The Bears picked up a 10-1 win over the Providence Reds at Hersheypark Arena. Defenseman Bill Moe dazzled with a six-point night, finding the net twice and dishing out four assists to establish a club record for points by a blueliner in a single game. One of the few American-born stars of his day in professional hockey, Moe finished the season with 31 points in 47 games to help Hershey claim the East Division crown and earned AHL First All-Star Team honors before playing part of the next five seasons in the NHL with the New York Rangers.

