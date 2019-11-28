Moose Fall to Milwaukee Buzzsaw

The Manitoba Moose (10-11-0-0) dropped a 6-3 decision to the Milwaukee Admirals (15-3-1-2) on Wednesday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

Midway through the first period, Rem Pitlick redirected a shot from Alexandre Carrier and capitalized on the power play to give the Admirals the 1-0 advantage. Less than a minute later, Yakov Trenin found the back of the net for Milwaukee and improved their lead to 2-0. To close out the first frame, Nelson Nogier got the puck past Connor Ingram on a shot from the blue line however the goal was immediately called off for goaltender interference which kept the score 2-0 heading into the second.

With 5:40 gone in the second period, a penalty was called on Milwaukee and Mikhail Berdin headed to the bench to give the Moose an extra man. A pass to the blue line missed its intended target and found Manitoba's empty net instead. The goal was credited to Alexandre Carrier and the score improved to 3-0 for the Admirals. Midway through the second Yakov Trenin scored his second of the game and gave Milwaukee the 4-0 lead. With less than two minutes remaining in the second, Jansen Harkins powered through Milwaukee's defence and found Seth Griffith open in the slot who scored on the play making the score 4-1.

The Moose kept the momentum going into the third period and with 7:57 gone in the frame Andrei Chibisov patiently created space near the crease and found the top shelf to get the Moose within two. Milwaukee answered with just over three minutes remaining in the third with a goal from Eeli Tolvanen on the power play to extend Milwaukee's lead to 5-2. Two minutes later, the Moose were awarded a power play opportunity of their own and pulled Berdin as well to have two extra men on the ice. Tanner Jeannot capitalized on the empty net and scored a shorthanded goal making the score 6-2 Milwaukee. With 23 seconds left on the clock, Derek Hulak scored his first goal for the Moose assisted by Skyler McKenzie and Nelson Nogier. Milwaukee held on to the lead and collected the 6-3 victory improving their winning streak to 11.

Quick Hits

Jansen Harkins has posted a career high 18 assists

Derek Hulak notched his first goal in a Moose uniform

Harkins is currently on a two-game point streak (1G, 2A)

Andrei Chibisov is currently on a two-game point streak (1G, 1A) What's Next?

The Moose take on the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, Nov. 29. Puck Drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. The matchup will be broadcast on moosehockey.com/listenlive.

