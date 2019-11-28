Colorado Avalanche Recall Dries, Eagles Call up McGauley

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Sheldon Dries has been recalled by the Avalanche, while forward Tim McGauley has been recalled to the Eagles from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies.

Dries leads the Eagles with eight goals and 14 points in 17 games this season. The 25 year-old appeared in 40 NHL games with the Avalanche last season, collecting three goals and three assists. McGauley has skated in one game with the Eagles this season, while posting 11 points in 14 ECHL games with the Grizzlies.

The Eagles return to action when they take on the Stockton Heat on Friday, November 29th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.

