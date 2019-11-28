Wolves Add AHL Scoring Champ

November 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release





GLENVIEW, Illinois -- The Chicago Wolves announced Thursday that forward Valentin Zykov has been assigned to the team by the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights.

The 24-year-old Zykov appeared in seven games for Vegas this season and contributed two assists. The St. Petersburg, Russia, native has 47 games, six goals, nine assists and six penalty minutes on his NHL career ledger.

Zykov has known little but success at the American Hockey League level. He captured the AHL's Willie Marshall Award in 2017-18 after producing a league-high 33 goals for the Charlotte Checkers. He owns 58 goals and 46 assists in 180 AHL games for the Checkers and the Ontario Reign.

Zykov could make his Wolves debut at 7 p.m. Friday when Chicago travels to Rockford for an Illinois Lottery Cup clash. The Wolves then host the Manitoba Moose on Saturday night at Allstate Arena. To discover all of the Wolves' Black Friday specials on tickets and merchandise, visit ChicagoWolves.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.