Big Deficit too Much for Reign in Third
November 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign fought back in the third period, with four goals scored, but it wasn't enough to complete the comeback in an 8-5 defeat against Stockton on Wednesday evening. Five different Reign players scored on the evening, with defenseman Kale Clague leading the team with a multi-point effort.
Date: November 27, 2019
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTSTK1127BoxScore
Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTSTK1127Photos
Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTSTK1127PostGameQuotes
ONT Record: (8-9-2-0)
STK Record: (12-3-1-2)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 1 0 4 -- 5
STK 5 1 2 -- 8
Shots PP
ONT 33 1/6
STK 32 1/1
Three Stars -
1. Adam Ruzicka (STK)
2. Matthew Phillips (STK)
3. Kale Clague (ONT)
W: Artyom Zagidulin (8-1-0)
L: Matthew Villalta (0-2-0)
Next Game: Friday, November 29, 2019 vs. San Diego - 7:00 PM @ Toyota Arena
