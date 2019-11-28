Big Deficit too Much for Reign in Third

The Ontario Reign fought back in the third period, with four goals scored, but it wasn't enough to complete the comeback in an 8-5 defeat against Stockton on Wednesday evening. Five different Reign players scored on the evening, with defenseman Kale Clague leading the team with a multi-point effort.

Date: November 27, 2019

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTSTK1127BoxScore

Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTSTK1127Photos

Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTSTK1127PostGameQuotes

ONT Record: (8-9-2-0)

STK Record: (12-3-1-2)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 1 0 4 -- 5

STK 5 1 2 -- 8

Shots PP

ONT 33 1/6

STK 32 1/1

Three Stars -

1. Adam Ruzicka (STK)

2. Matthew Phillips (STK)

3. Kale Clague (ONT)

W: Artyom Zagidulin (8-1-0)

L: Matthew Villalta (0-2-0)

Next Game: Friday, November 29, 2019 vs. San Diego - 7:00 PM @ Toyota Arena

