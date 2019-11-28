Gulls Fall to San Jose in Overtime

San Diego earned a point in a 3-2 overtime loss tonight to the San Jose Barracuda at Pechanga Arena San Diego. Despite the setback, the Gulls have earned points in eight of their last 10 games (7-2-1-0).

Chris Wideman scored his seventh goal of the season at 17:31 of the first period. He now leads all AHL defensemen in goals and points-per game (1.00, min. 10 games), and ranks tied for fourth in scoring among league blueliners (7-8=15).

Scott Moldenhauer recorded his first career multi-point game with two assists (0-2=2), his first points of the season.

Alex Dostie netted his fifth goal and seventh point at 8:28 of the second period. He now has six points his last eight contests (4-2=6).

Isac Lundestrom and Daniel Sprong each picked up assists.

Anthony Stoarlz made 38 saves in the setback and is now 7-1-1 his last nine games.

San Diego will open a back-to-back matchup vs. the Ontario Reign on Friday, Nov. 29 at Toyota Arena (7 p.m.) and conclude the two-game set Saturday, Nov. 30 vs. the Tucson Roadrunners at Pechanga Arena (7 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Chase De Leo

On the end of game

It sucks, it's tough and it's a game of inches. I'm pretty pissed off right now, but we'll be back to work tomorrow and try to forget about it.

On Anthony Stolarz

It looks like his helmet is flying off every few minutes. It goes without saying, he's been a brick wall back there for us. I think we can help him out just a little bit more.

On what to work on

It sucks when you lose a game like that, but it's a long season with a lot of games. We will just build off of the positive things we did today.

On being outshot

It goes back-and-forth, it's a tough league. Every team is a good team and it changes on a nightly basis, but Stolarz played unreal and we have to do more to help him out.

Scott Moldenhauer

On the first overtime of the season

I thought we did well, there was a close call with De Leo. It's tough not to come out with a win after the game. But for the first overtime this season, I thought we played well.

On first multi-point game

We had a good team game. We were just moving the puck and getting open. I thought we played a solid game tonight.

On positives from tonight

With the overtime, I think that's something we can learn from for sure. We play Friday and that's what we're looking forward to, to come out and be ready for Friday night.

On the long goal review in overtime

It happened so quickly, we couldn't see it. We stayed on the bench, hoping they would review it. We were just waiting to see.

Head Coach Kevin Dineen

On the end of the game

Well we don't get an overhead view at this level, but I trust that they took a good look at it and that's the way it played out. You know what, we got it to overtime and our goaltending was just fabulous tonight. We unfortunately got the outcome we deserved. I think we got outworked at home which hasn't happened a ton here, but certainly their team came out very hard and I wasn't crazy by our response.

On the first overtime of the season

I thought we had some pretty good possession, it's something that we've talked about this past week. That's what we're trying to do. Just hold onto the puck and make some good decisions and look for quality plays. Chase went down the slot and blasted one, then he had a little slip up, he actually fell and it created the opportunity the other way. That's what happens in this 3-on-3, it goes back and forth. Again, (Stolarz) made a couple big saves, and unfortunately he couldn't get back for the last one.

On Anthony Stolarz

He certainly got us a point tonight and he deserved a little more effort up front from us as far as playing a little more responsibly defensively. They're a hungry hockey team. When your goaltender plays like that, usually you get a good response. He's the guy that got us a point tonight and we'll learn from this and keep moving forward.

On moving forward

We've had a couple challenges on the injury front, but that happens and there's some opportunity available for guys. We have three or four games, I think that's exactly what we need right now. We do a lot of analyzing, a lot of talking. But it's nice to actually play in games.

On Friday

We have to play a more consistent game. It's not only shift-to-shit, but period-to-period. We have seen some really strong hockey from this team so that's our expectations. I expect a good bounce back performance from our players on Friday.

