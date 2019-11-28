Barracuda Shock Gulls 3-2 in Overtime

The San Jose Barracuda (7-10-0-1) scored late to force overtime before eventually beating the San Diego Gulls (7-9-1-0) (Anaheim Ducks) 3-2 in overtime on Wednesday night at the Pechanga Arena

PLAYER NOTES

Josef Korenar (6-5-1) needed to stop just 14 shots to earn his second-straight win

Anthony Stolarz (7-5-1) took the hard-luck loss for San Diego, allowing three goals on 41 shots

Max Letunov extended his point streak to a career-high five games as he picked up the only assist on the game-winning goal

Jayden Halbgewachs (4) netted his second goal in as many games and the OT winner

Evan Weinger (5) tied the game at 16:33 of the third and now has points in five of his last six games

The Barracuda made it three-straight games with a power-play goal when Jonny Brodzinski (3) scored in the second period

The 41 shots for were the second most by San Jose this season

The 16 shots against were the fewest by an opponent this season

The win for the Barracuda snapped a four-game road skid

SCORING BY PERIOD

1ST 2ND 3RD F/OT

San Diego 1 1 0 2

San Jose 0 1 1 3

OTHER KEY STATS

SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM

San Diego 16 0 3 6

San Jose 41 1 2 4

