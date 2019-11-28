Barracuda Shock Gulls 3-2 in Overtime
November 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
The San Jose Barracuda (7-10-0-1) scored late to force overtime before eventually beating the San Diego Gulls (7-9-1-0) (Anaheim Ducks) 3-2 in overtime on Wednesday night at the Pechanga Arena
PLAYER NOTES
Josef Korenar (6-5-1) needed to stop just 14 shots to earn his second-straight win
Anthony Stolarz (7-5-1) took the hard-luck loss for San Diego, allowing three goals on 41 shots
Max Letunov extended his point streak to a career-high five games as he picked up the only assist on the game-winning goal
Jayden Halbgewachs (4) netted his second goal in as many games and the OT winner
Evan Weinger (5) tied the game at 16:33 of the third and now has points in five of his last six games
The Barracuda made it three-straight games with a power-play goal when Jonny Brodzinski (3) scored in the second period
The 41 shots for were the second most by San Jose this season
The 16 shots against were the fewest by an opponent this season
The win for the Barracuda snapped a four-game road skid
SCORING BY PERIOD
1ST 2ND 3RD F/OT
San Diego 1 1 0 2
San Jose 0 1 1 3
OTHER KEY STATS
SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM
San Diego 16 0 3 6
San Jose 41 1 2 4
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 28, 2019
- Big Deficit too Much for Reign in Third - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda Shock Gulls 3-2 in Overtime - San Jose Barracuda
- Gulls Fall to San Jose in Overtime - San Diego Gulls
- Heat Offense Feasts in Wednesday Night Win - Stockton Heat
- Moose Fall to Milwaukee Buzzsaw - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.