Red Wings Recall Pickard, Griffins Recall Nagle

November 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday recalled goaltender Calvin Pickard from the Grand Rapids Griffins while the Griffins recalled goaltender Pat Nagle from the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.

ï»¿ï»¿Pickard, 27, has started 15 of 21 games for the Griffins this season and shows a 7-6-2 record to go along with a 3.00 goals against average, an 0.898 save percentage and one shutout.

ï»¿ï»¿Selected in the second round, 49th overall, of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft by the Colorado Avalanche, Pickard has appeared in 104 NHL games with the Avalanche, Toronto Maple Leafs, Philadelphia Flyers and Arizona Coyotes since debuting in 2014-15 and has posted a 32-50-9 record, a 2.93 GAA, a 0.908 save mark and four shutouts. Last season, Pickard totaled 17 games between the Flyers and Coyotes and recorded a 4-6-2 mark after he was claimed twice off waivers.

ï»¿ï»¿Should Pickard debut with Detroit, he will become the 181st Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL. The Red Wings play at Philadelphia on Friday at 4 p.m.

ï»¿ï»¿A 6-foot-1, 210-pound netminder, Pickard has logged 215 games in the AHL since 2011-12 between the Lake Erie Monsters, San Antonio Rampage, Toronto Marlies, Tucson Roadrunners and Griffins, posting a 100-77-17 record, a 2.64 GAA, a 0.913 save percentage and 13 shutouts. A 2018 Calder Cup champion with Toronto, Pickard and Garret Sparks won the Harry Holmes Memorial Award, awarded to the goaltending duo with the lowest regular season GAA (2.24), in 2017-18.

ï»¿ï»¿Born in Moncton, New Brunswick, Pickard suited up for Canada at the 2017 and 2016 IIHF World Championships, winning a silver and gold medal, respectively.

ï»¿A native of Bloomfield, Mich., Nagle has played in 13 of Toledo's 15 games this season, and ties for the ECHL lead with nine wins (9-3-1 record) while also placing among the league's leaders with a 2.75 GAA (15th) and a 0.912 save percentage (T13th).

ï»¿The 6-foot-2, 195-pound netminder has logged three career games with Grand Rapids since 2014-15 and shows a 1-0-1 record along with a 2.59 GAA and a 0.900 save percentage. He turned aside 20 shots in a 5-4 overtime loss at San Jose on April 6 during his lone Griffins appearance in 2018-19. The 32-year-old has appeared in eight AHL contests between Grand Rapids, Syracuse, Rochester and Utica since 2012-13, going 1-4-1 with a 3.47 GAA and a 0.888 save mark.

ï»¿Nagle has played in 326 regular season ECHL games since 2011-12 between Florida, Idaho, Fort Wayne and Toledo, amassing a 191-82-32 record, a 2.59 GAA, a 0.913 save percentage and 16 shutouts, and was named to both the ECHL All-Star Game and the All-ECHL Second Team in 2017-18. During the 2018-19 campaign, Nagle helped backstop Toledo to its first-ever appearance in the Kelly Cup Finals after ranking second in the ECHL in both postseason wins (14) and GAA (2.03) and fourth in save percentage (0.931) in 24 outings. As a rookie with Florida, he helped the Everblades capture the Kelly Cup in 2012 after going 4-1 with a 1.42 GAA and a 0.941 save percentage in six playoff games.

ï»¿ï»¿The Griffins (9-10-1-1) host the Manitoba Moose on Friday at 7 p.m.

