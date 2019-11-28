Veronneau Reassigned to Belleville

The Ottawa Senators have reassigned forward Max Veronneau to the Belleville Senators.

Veronneau played four games with Ottawa where he was held pointless. In 14 games with Belleville this season, the 23-year-old has three goals and six points.

In a corresponding move, Belleville has loaned forward Chris Clapperton and defenceman Trent Bourque back to the ECHL's Brampton Beast.

Clapperton has three assists in seven games with Belleville while Bourque has suited up three times for the Sens.

Belleville is back in action Friday when they visit Binghamton once again. The Sens are back home Dec. 6 against the Monsters and tickets are available.

