Heat Offense Feasts in Wednesday Night Win

November 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





ONTARIO, Calif. - Fifteen skaters and netminder Artyom Zagidulin all contributed at least a point in a relentless offensive onslaught, helping the Heat earn their fourth-straight win with an 8-5 victory Wednesday night over the Ontario Reign. The Heat were paced by rookie forward Adam Ruzicka, who chipped in two goals and added an assist while earning first star honors to lead the Heat to a commanding 8-1 lead in the third period before Ontario tallied four late goals to bring the score closer than it had been since the first period. Ruzicka was joined by Matthew Phillips (1g,2a) and Buddy Robinson (1g,1a) with multi-point games in a night of fireworks from the start - the Heat potting a season-best five goals in the first period, including three in a span of just 1:04 to seize control of the game less than four minutes into the evening. With the win, Stockton improves to 3-0 on the current road trip and 8-1-0-1 on the year in road games.

GOALIES

W: Artyom Zagidulin (33 shots, 28 saves)

L: Matthew Villalta (13 shots, 10 saves)

ND: Cal Petersen (14 shots, 9 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: First - Adam Ruzicka (2g,1a), Second - Matthew Phillips (1g,2a), Third - Kale Clague (1g,1a)

Shots On Goal: STK - 27, ONT - 33

Power Plays: STK - 1-1, ONT - 1-6

- The Heat popped in two goals in a span of just five seconds to start the scoring in the first, markers from Rob Hamilton and Ryan Lomberg, the shortest time between goals for Stockton this season.

- Stockton improved to 7-0 on the season when Lomberg scores a goal.

- Glenn Gawdin boasts the longest active road scoring streak in the AHL, now at eight games following his first period goal. The streak, which is tied with Tucson's Lane Pederson for longest active runs, matches that of teammate Matthew Phillips, the longest this season in the AHL, with Phillips' coming from Oct. 4 through Nov. 21.

- Adam Ruzicka recorded his first multi-goal game in a career-best three-point effort.

- Phillips' three-point output (1g,2a) was his second effort of at least three points on the year (1g,3a on Nov. 11).

- Eetu Tuulola returned from a four-game absence and scored his fifth goal of the season.

- Mason Morelli has a point in all three games thus far on the road trip.

- Stockton's five first-period goals were the most in any period this season and tied the most in franchise history (last at Manitoba, April 7, 2019). The Heat had a four-goal second period on Saturday against San Diego.

- The eight goals were the most for Stockton since November 20 of last season at Tucson, an 8-2 win.

- The Heat are now 8-1-0-1 on the road this season.

UP NEXT

The Heat close out the season-long five-game road trip with a pair of games this weekend against the Colorado Eagles then awaits before the Heat return home on Wednesday, December 4.

