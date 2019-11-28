Rocket Will Host the Best Women's Hockey Players in the World in a Double-Header at Place Bell

November 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Laval Rocket News Release





LAVAL - The Laval Rocket will host the brightest stars in women's hockey as part of a double-header on December 28 at Place Bell. Players from the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association (PWHPA) on teams from Montreal and Minnesota will face off in a PWHPA Pro-Challenge that will feature 18 Olympians including Marie-Philip Poulin, Hilary Knight, Mélodie Daoust, Amanda Kessel, the Lamoureux twins, and several others.

The Rocket will close out their 2019 homestand with a bang, kicking things off with an afternoon tilt against their Ontario rivals, the Toronto Marlies, at 3 pm, followed by the PWHPA Pro-Challenge at 6:30 pm at Place Bell. Fans can now purchase tickets for the double-header for as little as $19. It will also be possible to buy tickets for the PWHPA Pro-Challenge only for as little as $15.

Much like the Marlies-Rocket rivalry, Montreal and Minnesota will feature a heated battle on the ice. This one-time only event will bring together many elite hockey players from Canada and the United States with several players having represented their national teams at the Olympics and the World Championships, two of the most important events in women's hockey.

"With 18 Olympians and many other high-quality athletes, the PWHPA Pro-Challenge is a great opportunity for fans to reconnect with some of their favourite players and enjoy outstanding hockey," said Mark Weightman, vice president of development and operations for the Laval Rocket and Place Bell.

It will be a homecoming of sorts for the Montreal PWHPA. Formerly known as Les Canadiennes de Montréal, the team began a partnership with the Laval Rocket and Place Bell at the beginning of the 2018-19 season. Place Bell became the site of the club's daily operations and training sessions, and most of their home games. The Rocket twice hosted the Montreal team in their home, including the successful Pink in the Rink game for breast cancer that drew over 3,100 fans.

The Laval Rocket organization is proud to support and help grow women's hockey and feels privileged to present such a high-caliber event that will feature Montreal / Quebec vs. Minnesota / USA teams in a cross-border rivalry for fans to enjoy.

Tickets are now available on the Laval Rocket's website under the promotions section www.rocketlaval.com/en/tickets/promotions/ or by phone at 1-855-634-4472.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.